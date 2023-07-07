Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We have arrived at our final stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream at Udderly Delicious in Capron Illinois. Manager Kim McMahon shares that all their waffle cones and bowls are homemade, and they now offer chocolate waffle cones. They serve hard ice cream and all of it comes from the Chocolate Shoppe in Madison. Kim says that their most popular flavor at the moment is called This Just Got Serious and it includes flavors like salted caramel, cashews, and coffee. Kim is also helping Michelle make the smore’s ice cream nachos. This treat includes waffle chips, s’mores ice cream, hot fudge, and s’mores toppings. You can visit Udderly Delicious at 115 E Main St, Carpon Illinois. If you think Udderly Delicious has the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream, you can vote once an hour every hour on each device until 12:00pm on Tuesday July 11th here.