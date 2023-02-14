Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy is offering a half day summer camp for high school students. The program is designed to expose students to the field of pharmacy. It allows students to see if pharmacy is a good fit for them. Applications are open until March 1st. UIC is ranked 7th for pharmacy colleges in the United States and they are ranked 1st in Illinois. UIC also offers one rate tuition for all pharmacy students regardless of residency status. For more information about the University of Illinois Chicago College of Pharmacy check out pharmacy.uic.edu