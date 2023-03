Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

April is child abuse prevention month but Ray Davis and Shannon Krueger from the University of Illinois College of Medicine work on child abuse prevention all year round. They are both sharing about the MERIT program and the Pinwheel Ceremony happening on Friday, April 14th at the UIC Health Sciences Campus-Rockford. Check out rockford.medicine.uic.edu to learn more about the MERIT program and the Pinwheel Ceremony.