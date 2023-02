Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Rockford area has great events to celebrate Black History this month and The Fab Dance & Fitness Academy is doing an event on February 19th. This event will be held at the Nordlof Center from 4-6pm. Fab Dance & Fitness Academy will be walking everyone through the history of the Black community through the art of dance. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com or at the door.