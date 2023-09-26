Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We want to start off all our remodeling projects on the right foot so it’s important to place our feet on fantastic floors. At Midwest Stone Source and Design Studio they have a variety of flooring options and can help you design the best option for you. Project designer and sales manager Michaela Ramsey shares that there are a lot more options for flooring than there were 40 years ago and nowadays the focus on floors is how easy they are to maintain. She also says that with the number of options, people can really personalize their flooring with the choice of material and color. For bathrooms, Michaela sees a lot of tiles because it is easy to clean, and they can waterproof them. She also says that whites and greys are still the dominant color options. To start planning your own home project, you can stop by Midwest Stone Source and Design Studio at 915 23rd St, Rockford Il or you can check out their website midweststonesource.com.

Sponsored By Midwest Stone Source and Design Studio