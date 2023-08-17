Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We live in a digital dominate world and US Cellular wants to help us disconnect from our devices and connect with each other. They are teaming up with Screen Sanity which is an organization started by mothers to help parents raise children with technology. At the Winnebago County Fair US Cellular has been sharing the US mode experience. The US mode experience is meant to help people focus on what’s really important when it comes to technology. To learn more about Screen Sanity or US mode you can check out US Cellular at uscellular.com.

Sponsored By US Cellular