Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Safety is a big concern when it comes to Halloween and US Cellular is sharing how parents can keep their kids safe using smart phones. Smart Phones have a ton of safety features and US Cellular sales manager Jonathan Dano shares how parents can use them properly. Some of the easiest safety features that comes on almost every smartphone is a flashlight, easy access to emergency lines, and real time location tracking. Jonathan also suggests parents use apps such as Next Door or Google Maps to stay up to date on what is going on around you. He also highly recommends AirTags to put on a bookbag or costume. To learn more from US Cellular, head to their website uscellular.com.

