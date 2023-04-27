Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Lisa Behrens is back with us tonight with her baby girl Vala and we’re making mocktail and cocktail ‘Valatinis.’ Vala is Lisa’s third baby and Lisa shares how Vala is the biggest baby she’s given birth to. We of course had to load Lisa up with all of our awesome goodies such as a diaper bag from Moov, baby clothes from Feltman Brothers and more.

Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard.

To make your own Valatinis, check out our recipe below.

Ingredients

2 oz vanilla vodka

2 dashes of bitters

2 oz lemondre

1 oz sprite

Directions

1. Combine ingredients into ice filled shaker

2. Strain into glass. Top with sprite