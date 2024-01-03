Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all want to make this year the best year yet and lifestyle expert Valerie Greenberg is helping us out with awesome tips. First, it’s important for everyone to be financially fit and Valerie suggests using the Experian Smart Money Digital Checking Account. This account helps consumers build their credit without debt. With the Experian Boost, it connects household bills to the Experian Credit Report which is an easy way for people to improve credit while making their normal payments.

Next, Dry January is a very popular practice and Valerie has the perfect alcohol-free wine! She is showing off the Stella Rosa Naturals which are non-alcoholic and low calorie. They are made with real fruit juice and grape varieties just like wine, only without the alcohol. These drinks are great for those who are looking to drink less in the new year!

For those who are looking for a better smile in 2024, the Spark Clear Aligners have got you covered. The Spark Clear Aligners are more clear, more comfortable, and stain less than the leading aligner brand.

Finally, travel is a big resolution for people and Valerie highly recommends using Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. She shares that they have thousands of hotels across the country, and they are perfect for those who are trying to make traveling more of a priority in 2024. For more information on any of the products Valerie mentioned, please visit tipsontv.com.