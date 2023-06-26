Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It was announced recently that Pat Sajak plans on retiring after next season of Wheel of Fortune but what does this mean for Vanna White? Vanna hasn’t gotten a raise in 18 years, and it is reported that Pat makes five times the amount she does. She’ll be sticking around but she is wanting a raise. Also tonight, Maury Povich is launching a DNA Paternity Test Company and Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker are having a baby boy. Check out these stories on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.