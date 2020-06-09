Velvet Buffalo Makes Great Pasta – We Got To Make Some!

Good Day Stateline
Wisconsin has opened back up and that means our favorite restaurants are back in business. We stopped by Velvet Buffalo in Beloit to try some of their seasonal pasta. Chef Jonna shows Michelle how to make their spinach pasta from scratch, and they toast with a great wine pairing!
Their dining room is now open inside Hotel Goodwin, make a reservation at www.velvetbuffalo.com.

Michelle Abraham

