We love having Veterans Q Barbecue Sauces and Rubs share their sauces, rubs, and calendars with us every year! Veterans Q started as a barbecue team in 2015 and they are fully run by veterans, family members, and patriots. Owner of Veterans Q Steve Lulofs is giving us an exclusive look at their 2024 BBQ Boy Toys calendar. They are also hosting a calendar release party on Saturday, December 9 from 4:00pm-9:00pm at Busters Bar and Grill in Loves Park, Il. Steve says that it is sure to be a fantastic time and it’s great for those who want to support veterans. To learn more about Veterans Q Barbeque Sauces and Rubs head to their website at veteransq.com. You can also check out our Spirit Day Recipe below!

Play It Cool

(makes 1)

2 oz Gin

½ oz Ginger Grapefruit Cordial

2 dashes (not drops) Thai bitters

1. Add ingredients to a dry mixing glass. Fill glass with ice and use a spoon to stir until mixing glass feels ice cold.

2. Strain into a glass over a large ice cube.

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling