Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We loved getting to see all the awesome GDS Mom of the Year nominations and a winner has been chosen! Danielle Valdez nominated her mom Vicki with a beautiful story. She states that her mom is her best friend, and she couldn’t ask for a better mom. Vicki is getting spoiled with all the great gifts from Kathy Copcutt and 3 tickets to the Mary’s Market brunch event.