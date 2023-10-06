Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Video game lovers will not want to miss out on the Rock River Valley Video Game Convention. Chris Owens and Chris Behrensmeyer are two friends who came together to create an awesome event for people who play video games. This year is the second year of the event but the first time it is being held in Rockford. The convention is on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 9:00am-7:00pm at The Lyran Society located at 1115 4th Ave, Rockford Il. Activities will include a video game museum that will be playable by the patrons. There will also be vendors selling vintage video games as well as newer video games. Special guest Jon St John will be making an appearance and there will also be food trucks and raffle prizes. For anyone that heads to their website thegamingoutsider.com/r2v2 they can get a discount on tickets. Make sure to also check out our Air Fry Day recipe below.

Ingredients

1 medium (14-ounce) head broccoli, trimmed and cut into bite-size florets

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon ground pepper

1 lemon wedge

Directions

Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Toss broccoli, Parmesan, oil, garlic powder and pepper in a large bowl until evenly coated.

Working in batches if necessary, arrange the broccoli in the fryer basket in a single layer. Cook until tender and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish and squeeze lemon wedge over the top before serving.