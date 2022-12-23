MyStateline.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Sydney Jason
Posted: Dec 23, 2022 / 05:30 PM CST
Updated: Dec 23, 2022 / 12:18 PM CST
Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—
So many kids have questions for Santa but may not be able to see him in person. To help get as many questions answered as possible, Santa is answering video questions from Andy and Warren.
It’s almost Christmas. Whether you are getting a gift card or something you order online and pick up in a store, you can still get some great deals.
Once you’ve tried using a daily planner and experienced the lucidity of your clearly written information, it’s hard not to keep using it.
Button makers let you turn small images of your choice into badges that can be worn proudly.