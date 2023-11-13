Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Village Green Home and Garden offers more than just plants with their indoor and outdoor furniture, educational workshops, and Christmas décor. Their store also changes with the seasons to completely embrace the time of year. You can even rent one of their Plant Bars for your next event for some fun planting activities. CEO and Creative Director Jessica Salisbury shows Michelle how to replant a plant and how to decorate it with decorative soil coverings. You can check out their website at villagegreenrockford.com or you can visit their two locations at 6101 Riverside Blvd, Rockford Illinois and 2640 North Main St, Rockford Illinois.

Sponsored By Village Green Home and Garden