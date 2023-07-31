Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It is time for another Stateline’s Best and this week we are hunting for the Stateline’s Best Appetizer. Our first stop is at Vintage Goose Café in Rockford. Owner Tracey Vukalovich says that she landed on the name Vintage Goose because the truck is vintage and there are a lot of geese in Rockford. For the most part you can find Vintage Goose at Sinnissippi Park near the Rockford Symbol, but they do travel for events. Tracey is showing off her avocado toast for Stateline’s Best because she says that it has been popular in Australia for many years. Her secret for the toast is to only smash half the avocado and leave the other half chunky. Then she adds the tomatoes, feta cheese, and balsamic. Tracey loves how chunky and hearty it is. Specialty barista Matthew Vukalovich takes Michelle back to show her how to make a latte the proper way. If you think that Vintage Goose Café has the Stateline’s Best Appetizer, then you can vote for them once an hour, every hour, until 12:00pm on Tuesday August 8 here.

Sponsored by Vintage Goose Café