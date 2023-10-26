Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all know that Volo Museum is the place to go when it comes to seeing awesome cars but if you haven’t seen their collection of Halloween movie cars, right now is the perfect time to check them out! Marketing Director Jim Wojdyla tells us that they have over 50 movie and television cars with many of them being hero cars. Jim starts off by taking us to see the Munsters Family Koach from the television series ‘The Munsters.’ The Koach was designed by George Barris who designed legendary film and tv cars such as Batman and Grease. In addition to the Koach they also have the Drag-U-La that Barris designed for The Munsters and was also used as inspiration for Rob Zombie’s song Drag-U-La. Next, Jim moves to what he calls the creepiest car at Volo, the Christine car. The Christine car is a 1958 Plymouth Fury, and it is one of 14 cars used in the film. Jim shares that Stephen King loves to plant Easter Eggs in his projects, so the Christine car has made an appearance in Cujo, Cats Eye, Ready Player One, and more. One of the notable appearances was in the Hulu miniseries 11/22/63 based on King’s novel by the same name. Stephen King actually came to Volo and signed the dashboard of the car. Finally, Jim takes us to the Ghostbuster Ecto 1. This car was not actually used in the film, but it was built for promotional purposes and is fully functional. To learn more about Volo Museum you can head to their website at volocars.com.

Sponsored By Volo Museum