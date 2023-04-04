Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

April is National Credit Union Youth Savings Month and Rock Valley Credit Union believes in the importance of financial literacy in kids. Ana Montoya, Director of Marketing and Community Relations is telling us how kids have their chance to win $500. The requirements are, you or your child must be 17 years old or under and $1 must be deposited into the savings account each quarter. Ana shares that it’s important that parents talk to their kids about saving and budgeting. For more information about the Wags Kids Savings Club head to rockvalleycreditunion.org.