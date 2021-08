Taylor Adolphson, Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association tells Michelle what the goals of the association is and talks about the upocoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s. You can learn more at or register to walk www.alz.org.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is on Saturday, September 18th at 9am at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, 1288 Elmwood Road, Rockford.