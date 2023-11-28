Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re deciding on what you want your Christmas tree to look like this year, then you’ve got to check out the Walmart Holiday Shop! The holiday shop is packed with a ton of décor including the top trending trees and ornament sets. The top trending trees at Walmart this year are the Marvel, Grinch, Traditional, and Food trees. We went with the food tree because we are big food fans, and the ornaments are so adorable! Some of our favorites are the ranch, taco, and the charcuterie board ornaments. If you get yourself some of these themed ornaments we would love for you to send us pictures by sending us an email at gds@fox39.com.