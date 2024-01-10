Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The beginning of a new year is a great time to reassess our habits and whether they’re healthy for us. Executive Director of the Way Back Inn, Anita Pindiur is sharing how people with gambling disorders can find help. Way Back Inn is also hosting their 2024 Art Competition to raise awareness towards gambling disorders. Entering the art competition is free and the entry deadline is March 31, 2024. For more information and resources about the Are You Really Winning? campaign, check out their website at areyoureallywinning.com.

Sponsored By Way Back Inn