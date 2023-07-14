Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is still in full swing which means that a lot of people have more free time on their hands. Anita Pindiur from Way Back Inn explains how that can make it easier for people to fall into gambling addiction. Way Back Inn is a treatment program that offers inpatient and outpatient treatment for substance abuse and gambling addiction. They focus on gambling addiction with the Are You Really Winning? campaign. Anita says that gambling can start out fun and exciting, but it can slide into something darker and can make you question if you’re really winning. She encourages everyone to check in on their friends and family if they start to notice a shift in their loved one’s personalities. The Way Back Inn doesn’t want to just be a last resort. They encourage everyone who thinks they might be developing an issue to reach out for help. To learn more about Way Back Inn, check out their website at waybackinn.org.