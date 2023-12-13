Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Battle Buddies owner and teddy surgeon Carolyn Robbins started a portable stuffed animal business because she loves making kids smile and the kids loved getting to help make the stuffed animal. Then she kept thinking of ways to make sick kids smile. That is when she stumbled upon a story about Nick from 3D Toy Shop and how he was making 3D parts to make them look like whatever the sick child was dealing with. Carolyn reached out to him, they started a partnership, and now she is the only person in the United States who he allows to work with his parts. This weekend, WC Build A Buddy/3D Toy Shop USA is hosting a pop up event in Durand, Il. The event will be held on December 16, from 1:00pm-5:00pm at 417 Center St. Durand, Il. They will be offering free cookies and hot chocolate, stuffed animal building, and free checkups for the new building buddies. The Battle Buddies will also be on display so people can see how they touch little kid’s lives. To learn more about the work Carolyn Robbins does, you can check out wcbuildabuddy.com/3dtoyshopusa. Carolyn and Michelle also play a game of Santa Hat Stack. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!