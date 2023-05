Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The weather is finally starting to stay warm as we get ready for summer which makes it so much easier to make our weekend plans. Taminique had a great time bowling with her friends, and she also had the opportunity to do a photo shoot for a local décor store called Urban Farmgirl. She also got to go to Rockford City Market for the first time. Michelle spent her weekend with her nephews experimenting with different baking techniques for cookies.