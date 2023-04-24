MyStateline.com
by: Sydney Jason
Posted: Apr 24, 2023 / 05:30 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 / 04:07 PM CDT
Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—
From the Tulips and Tea event at Rockford City Market to breakfast at Fresco at the Gardens we had a great weekend! We would love to hear about yours and we’re thrilled to continue baby week tomorrow.
