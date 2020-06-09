We Help Annetta Michelle Surprise a Deserving Organization

Makeup artist Annetta Michelle needed some help surprising Miss Carly for her 815 Makeover Movement so Good Day Stateline was there! This movement was designed to honor deserving women in the 815 area. Miss Carly is a truly deserving woman! Her and her staff were awarded a day of pampering! Way to go Miss Carly!

If you’d like to learn more about Annetta Michelle and the movement, please visit www.annettamichelle.com.