Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Chocoholic Frolic is only a few weeks away and for more than a decade The Arc Winnebago, Boone, and Ogle Counties has hosted this sweet event. Tickets are still available for Crave Cases and VIP access. VIP will include a wine and beer pull, a special silent auction, and a 50/50 drawing. You can buy tickets while they last at chocfroc.com. One of their vendors is Dairyhäus in Rockton and they have delicious and creative ice cream flavors. From chocolate covered strawberry, muddy mint, and wedding cake you’ll be blown away by these mouthwatering treats.