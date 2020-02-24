Welcome To Good Day Stateline 02/23/20

This week is Mardi Gras and we’re here with Polly and Lorie from Bella Luna Bakery as they give us a brief history on paczkis (pronounced punch-keys), and teach us how to make the perfect batch! Bella Luna Bakery is open Monday through Friday and have a daily menu of sweet treats for you to try. Order your paczkis now by calling 815-670-7028 or visit bellalunabakeryrockford.com.