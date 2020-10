We have a great show for you this week. We talk about how to vote with a disability with the Arc, we learn how to “Make a Dog’s Day”, and then we’re talking to Dr. Kapur on CBD and medical marijuana for hospice patients. Home Forever Baths has a great discount for our GDS viewers, fall skin tips, pumpkin carving, and our friends from Bella Luna Bakery are stopping by. Congrats to the Golden Apple Gratitude winners and the Fan of the Week!