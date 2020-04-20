Welcome to Good Day Stateline 4/19/2020

Quarantine has been difficult for many of the stateline’s local restaurants. Luckily, many restaurants have the capability of online ordering and curbside pickup. Matt and Jamie Pendergrass, owners of Aero Ale House (also owners of several other local bars and restaurants) announce their curbside pickup option! Michelle tastes one of their menu favorites, and we learn how to order from their new menu. To order from Aero Ale House and view their menu, visit aeroalehouse.com/our-menu. Aero is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 – 8pm.