Welcome to Good Day Stateline 5/24/2020

Happy Memorial Day Weekend! We hope you’re all being safe this weekend but we still want you to have fun!

We have a great lineup for this week’s show, and we also have a fun giveaway! Monday is National Wine Day and we’re giving away 3 bottles of wine from Lynfred Winery in Roselle. All you have to do is visit https://www.mystateline.com/good-day-stateline-wine-day-giveaway/ and complete the quiz to enter! You have now until Wednesday at 3 p.m. to enter. We’ll announce the winner on Facebook!