Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This Sunday, August 27 is National Cinema Day and movie tickets at participating theaters are going to be only $4! Cinema Foundation Executive Director Bryan Braunlich is sharing all the details on the second annual National Cinema Day. Bryan says that this day is meant to encourage people to go to the movies. The Cinema Foundation had such great success with the first National Cinema Day last year and they are excited to be making it a yearly tradition. The summer of 2023 will definitely go down in history as a season of movie going. It is important to Bryan that people continue to go to the movies, and he thinks that National Cinema Day is a great day for that. Tickets at participating theaters will be only $4 and some theaters will also be offering deals on concessions as well. Bryan says that for anyone who wants to learn more, they can head to nationalcinemaday.org.