Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week’s Wine Wednesday is the Träuman Variety red wine. This is an award-winning red wine, and it is made from a deep purple grape varietal called Frontenac. It is a semi-dry wine, and it is best known for the fresh berry aroma and taste. It pairs best with Italian dishes. Wine Wednesday is brought to you by Massbach Ridge Winery and you can get all of the wines at massbachridge.com.