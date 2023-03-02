Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking to run, walk, or stumble your way through the Rockford Speedway then you need to attend the Shamrock Beer Run! JB Love and Lil Zim from Q98.5 and Kelli Ritschel from the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation are getting us ready with shalalie stick shots. The Shamrock Beer Run is taking place Saturday, March 18th at the Rockford Speedway. The walk/run starts at 12pm and the BrewFest starts at 3pm. Proceeds will benefit the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation and the Shamrock Beer Run will be one of the last events before the speedway closes. You don’t want to miss it! To learn more about the Nikolas Ritschel Foundation head to nikolasritschelfoundation.org.