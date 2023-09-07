Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, is JB Love from Q98.5’s last time on Good Day Stateline so we had to send him off with a proper farewell. We start off by making a celebratory cocktail as JB Love and Lil Zim remind us about Flannel Jam Country Confidential happening this weekend at the Coronado Performing Arts Center. She is so excited for the surprise country artists that will be performing. But more importantly, she is excited about this being a huge fundraiser for Easter Seals Chicago and Rockford and St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. Having the performers be a surprise allows for people to come for a good cause but stay for a great performance. As a goodbye gift for JB Love, we put together a fun video of some of his best moments from being on the show. We also allowed JB Love to pie Michelle in the face as pay back from when she did it to him a few years ago. If you would like to make this celebratory recipe at home, check out our recipe below.

Cheers to You! Cocktail

(makes 3)

3 oz White Chocolate Liqueur

3 oz Vodka

3 oz Half & Half

Sprinkles

Whipped Cream

Frosting

candles

1. Rim edge of martini glass with frosting and then rim with sprinkles

2. In an ice filled shaker, combine white chocolate liquer, vodka, and half & half. Shake to combine

3. Strain into cocktail class

4. Top with whipped cream

5. Light candle and place in whipped cream (lit side up)

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling