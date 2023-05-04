Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s Spirit Day brought to you by Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard, IL and tonight we’re making Purple Bunny cocktails with the owner of Tool Form. Jeremy Hemmingson is the owner of Tool Form and they specialize in tooling parts for machines. You can reach Tool Form by giving them a call at (815) 654-0035. If you would like to make our Spirit Day recipe,

check it out below.

Spirit Day: Purple Bunny

1 ½ oz Vodka

½ oz Blue Curacao

½ oz Cranberry Juice

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Strain into a chilled glass