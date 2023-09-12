Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

With every teacher check in, we learn just how many ways one can be involved in the education system. Michelle Tucker is a gym and health teacher at West Middle School and she’s sharing what that means and why she loves it. One of Michelle’s favorite parts about being a gym and health teacher is being able to teach kids how to love and take care of their bodies. She also loves to brag about being able to play with the kids outside for recess. If you know a teacher or education professional you think we should talk to, please send us an email at gds@fox39.com.