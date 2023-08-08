Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Plenty of adults wish to continue their education but they become too consumed with things going on in life that they don’t have time to get their degree. Western Governors University offers an affordable and flexible option for those adults. Regional Vice President for Western Governors University Dr. Terrance Hopson is sharing how WGU makes getting a degree easier. He starts off by mentioning that WGU offers more than 60 undergrad and graduate degree programs so there are plenty of career programs to choose from. Another flexible option available to students are the flexible start times. Dr. Terrance Hopson states that new students start the first of every month. This makes it so much easier for students to start when they feel ready versus waiting months for an enrollment period. Western Governors University also offers a ton of scholarships and grants for students along with a flat rate tuition per six-month term. To learn more about Western Governors University, please visit them at wgu.edu.

Sponsored By: Western Governors University