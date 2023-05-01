Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We have so much to try for this week’s Let’s Try It! We’re starting off with the heat protectant style tools from Contoure then the fog free glasses from Clearspecs and finally the WerkShoppe art puzzles. The Contoure tools are great for when you’re using heat or chemicals on your hair. The Clearspecs glasses are awesome for those who wear glasses but struggle to wear them when wearing a mask because of the fog. Last but not least, WerkShoppe puzzles strives to help artists build a platform by bringing their art to a larger audience.