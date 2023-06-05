Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Summer is almost here, and we are spending more and more time outdoors hanging out with friends and family. These products can help make your summer great! When we have our little ones outside, we want them to be nice and calm. That’s why Earthbaby makes the aromatherapy calming mist. It’s a hydrating calming mist that is made from natural plant essence. They also have the reef-friendly sunscreen. If you’re looking to go greener this summer then you must check out the Bamboozle bowls, trays, and compost bin. These would make the perfect housewarming gifts and they are great for the environment. Finally, the Tannenbaum botanical hot sauces are sure to be a hit at any BBQ you go to this summer. Founder Harvey Tannenbaum started the company because he loved the idea of being a ‘mad scientist’ in the kitchen and mixing hot and sweet flavors.