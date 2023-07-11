Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Today is a big day for online retailers but do you know where to get the best deals? We did some research and have found that Amazon has the best overall deals especially for Apple products. Amazon has a special on Airpods right now for as low as $90. Target is also having their Circle Week deals that are perfect for summer. Right now, they have 50% off their Sun Squad items such as outdoor pools, water toys, and summer games. They are also offering 20% off Barbies, Gatorade, and breakfast cereals. Walmart is also getting in on the deals with their Walmart Plus Week. Right now, they have major deals like a Serta King Mattress for only $599 and a gaming laptop for $650 off. You don’t want to miss out on these big deals right now.