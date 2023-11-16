Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

For this week’s What’s Buzzing, Taminique and Michelle are talking ‘dating non-negotiables.’ This list has been going around on Reddit and they are things that people are not willing to compromise on in a relationship. For Taminique, a big non-negotiable for her is going to church and for Michelle, she is allergic to pets so she can’t be with someone who has a lot of animals. Let us know what your dating non-negotiables are and if you think the list is reasonable! If you know of any trending topics you would like for us to talk about, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.