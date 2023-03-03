Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Toni VanderHeyden from Sold On Toni is back with us tonight to talk about what it means to be on the Sold On Toni team. Toni takes a lot of pride for the skills that her team has and she feels each of them have the perfect skills for their jobs. Toni is also sharing information about interest rates on homes and why we’re not expecting to see a decline in interest rates in a very long time. If you’re looking to buy or sell a home, make sure to check out Toni and her team at soldontoni.com.