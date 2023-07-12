Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Meta just released their app Threads which is being described as ‘Instagram’s Twitter.’ Elon Musk decided to send Meta a cease-and-desist letter claiming that Meta is stealing intellectual property that belongs to Twitter.

All of this can get tricky very fast, so Tim Mahoney from Mahoney and Mahoney is helping everyone untangle the social media mess. He says that in the initial allegation, Twitter is accusing Facebook of hiring away their people and created a very similar product.

Tim points out that something similar has happened to Elon before with Tesla so that is why he might be taking it more personally. Tim shares that patent and copyright lawsuits are very difficult and it is now up to Twitter to prove that Meta has a similar enough product to cause damages.

