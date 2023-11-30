Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Spotify and Apple Music just released their end of year music reports and social media is filled with people sharing what their top songs or who their top artist was. The way we listen to music and what we listen to can be a big indicator as to who we are as people. That is why some reports are suggesting that people share their Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replays with their therapists. Sharing this data can help establish patterns in behavior and it can be a great introspective tool. Something Taminique noticed with her Apple Replay was that she likes to listen to the same songs over and over again. Michelle doesn’t use Spotify or Apple Music but she says that it has been very interesting for her to observe other people’s top music. If you know of any trending topics you would like for us to talk about, send us an email at gds@fox39.com.