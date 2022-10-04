Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

If you are looking for a great event for a great cause, look no further than the Whiskey and Wine at the Market. Becca Bartels, director of market engagement, and Anthony Artale from Artale Wine Co. stop by to give us a preview of next Saturday’s tasting. The event is being held on Saturday, October 15 in the Rockford City Market Pavilion from 3-6 pm. It’s a fundraiser for the Rock River Development Partnership which helps offer free or low-cost community events. There will be whiskey and wine samples from a variety of tables and for any wine and whiskey orders from Artale Wine Co. placed at the event, Artale will donate 15% of the sales to RRDP. You can order tickets now at rockfordcitymarket.com. Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. However, you have the chance to win tickets to the Wine and Whiskey event on GoodDayStateline.com. The event is for 21 and over.