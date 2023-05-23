Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s heartbreaking to think about our beloved pets passing away but Whispering Willow Pet Funeral and Cremation Services provides an amazing tribute and service to our pets when they do pass. Kate Capriola, owner of Whispering Willow Pet Funeral & Cremation Services is licensed as a funeral director, and she decided to start Whispering Willow when her dog Bella passed away and she saw that there was a lack of services surrounding the loss of a pet in the Stateline area. They are the highest rated pet crematory in the area, and they offer all clients different options on how they would like to honor their pet. They also work hand in hand with local veterinarians. To learn more about Whispering Willow Pet Funeral and Cremation Services, head to whisperingwillowpetfuneral.com.