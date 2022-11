Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Whoopi Goldberg has joined the wine game just in time for the holidays. She just released a prosecco called ‘Whoopi’ that is available to order online. Also tonight, Chris Rock will be the first comedian to perform live on Netflix and Meredith Grey is leaving Seattle on Grey’s Anatomy. Check out these stories and more inside our Instagram story at Good Day Stateline.