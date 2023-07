Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all know the phrase Christmas in July but why do people celebrate it? According to elfbystealth.com, Christmas in July was started in 1933 at a Girl Scout Camp in North Carolina although it didn’t really catch on until the 1970’s. It is also really popular in Australia. Most Americans use Christmas in July to have some extra summer fun. Stores use it to have sales. Do you celebrate Christmas in July? Let us know!